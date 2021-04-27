 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Tuesday night

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Tuesday night

Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) look to pass the ball next to Portland Trail Blazers forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Portland won 133-112. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

 AJ MAST

JOSH GREEN, Mavericks

Result: Dallas 133, Golden State 103

Points: 3

Minutes: 10

Field goals: 1-3

3-pointers: 1-1

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 0

+/-: -13

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers

Result: Portland 133, Indiana 112

Points: 2

Minutes: 3

Field goals: 1-2

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 0

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: +5

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors

Result: Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103

Points: 0

Minutes: 7

Field goals: 0-2

3-pointers: 0-1

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 0

Total rebounds: 0

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 1

+/-: -2

NICO MANNION, Warriors

Result: Dallas 133, Golden State 103

Points: 5

Minutes: 13

Field goals: 2-4

3-pointers: 1-2

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 2

Assists: 5

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 1

+/-: +4

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers

Result: Portland 133, Indiana 112

Points: 9

Minutes: 23

Field goals: 4-8

3-pointers: 1-1

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 1

Total rebounds: 1

Assists: 6

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 0

+/-: -31

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News