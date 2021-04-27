How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Tuesday night

JOSH GREEN, Mavericks
Result: Dallas 133, Golden State 103
Points: 3
Minutes: 10
Field goals: 1-3
3-pointers: 1-1
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 0
+/-: -13
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers
Result: Portland 133, Indiana 112
Points: 2
Minutes: 3
Field goals: 1-2
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 1
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 2
Assists: 0
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 0
+/-: +5
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors
Result: Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103
Points: 0
Minutes: 7
Field goals: 0-2
3-pointers: 0-1
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 0
Total rebounds: 0
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 1
+/-: -2
NICO MANNION, Warriors
Result: Dallas 133, Golden State 103
Points: 5
Minutes: 13
Field goals: 2-4
3-pointers: 1-2
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 2
Total rebounds: 2
Assists: 5
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 1
+/-: +4
T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers
Result: Portland 133, Indiana 112
Points: 9
Minutes: 23
Field goals: 4-8
3-pointers: 1-1
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 1
Total rebounds: 1
Assists: 6
Steals: 1
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 0
+/-: -31