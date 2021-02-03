How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Wednesday night

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Wednesday, Feb. 3:
How ex-Cats did on Tuesday, Feb. 2:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
How ex-Cats did on Wednesday, Feb. 3:
How ex-Cats did on Tuesday, Feb. 2:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jedd Fisch and his staff dove headlong into the NCAA transfer portal, enhancing the UofA signing class in a way that isn’t reflected in the rankings.
“It almost sounds weird, but at this point, it’s almost standard."
The night before Arizona was to play UTEP at the new Sun Bowl football stadium, Nov. 14, 1964, Wildcats coach Jim LaRue took his players to a …
UA soccer player Hope Hisey has never gotten a grade lower than an “A” in her life, and she wasn’t about to let a worldwide pandemic and a cas…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.