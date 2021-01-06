How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Wednesday night

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Wednesday, January 6:
How ex-Cats did on Tuesday, January 5:
“Just like I told the guys, 'We might as well come out with a bang, so let's try to win every dang conference game,'" Ira Lee said. “We’ve got nothing to lose.”
UofA football continues its transformation under Jedd Fisch with Don Brown set to join the staff, DeWayne Walker officially on board and several veteran players returning to the program.
After being chosen to start Pima College’s baseball program in 1973, Rich Alday led the Aztecs to a 517-251 record over two terms.
In total, Jedd Fisch’s new coaches have spent 37 years in the NFL — and he’s not finished. He has yet to announce the acquisition of a defensive coordinator and a special teams coach.
