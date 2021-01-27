How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Wednesday night

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Wednesday, Jan. 27:
How ex-Cats did on Wednesday, Jan. 27:
Stanford is making the trip without its three perimeter starters: Daejon Davis, Bryce Wills and Ziaire Williams. Arizona is without guard Jemarl Baker (broken wrist) and has a major question mark in Bennedict Mathurin (ankle).
It’s unknown how many fans will be able to attend the Feb. 26-28 Champions Tour event in Tucson, but that won’t stop the tournament from getting the message out about early screening for colorectal cancer.
Richard Jefferson's former business was indicted in 2017 on 22 federal charges of fraud and theft totaling nearly $7 million. His trial date is set for June.
Unlike recent Wildcat offenses, the tight end always has played a key role in Fisch’s scheme.
Bennedict Mathurin's injury Monday wasn't as serious as it looked, and Kerr Kriisa may be able to hit the court soon for the 12-3 Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona took its foot off the gas, but still earns a comfortable victory over disappointing Sun Devils.
