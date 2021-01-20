 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Wednesday night

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Wednesday night

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) drives around Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

 Michael Wyke

How ex-Cats did on Wednesday, Jan. 20:

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Sean Miller on Arizona-ASU rivalry, schedule ramping up and Kerr Kriisa's (nose) status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News