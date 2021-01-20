How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Wednesday night

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Wednesday, Jan. 20:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
How ex-Cats did on Wednesday, Jan. 20:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Game day essentials, from projected starting lineups to storylines and series history, ahead of the Arizona Wildcats' game against Arizona State.
College basketball's odd couple will be in Phoenix and San Diego on Thursday night. Like so many other things about COVID-19 era, what else can anyone do?
Kriisa broke his nose in practice on Jan. 13 and then concussion symptoms developed.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.