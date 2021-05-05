How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Wednesday night

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns
Result: Phoenix 135, Atlanta 103
Points: 7
Minutes: 26
Field goals: 3-4
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 1-2
Off. rebounds: 4
Def. rebounds: 4
Total rebounds: 8
Assists: 3
Steals: 1
Blocks: 1
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 2
+/-: +2
AARON GORDON, Nuggets
Result: Denver 113, New York 97
Points: 0
Minutes: 22
Field goals: 0-6
3-pointers: 0-2
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 2
Def. rebounds: 3
Total rebounds: 5
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 2
Fouls: 1
+/-: +8
SOLOMON HILL, Hawks
Result: Atlanta 135, Phoenix 103
Points: 3
Minutes: 20
Field goals: 1-2
3-pointers: 1-2
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 5
Total rebounds: 5
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 1
Fouls: 3
+/-: +28
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers
Result: Portland 141, Cleveland 105
Points: 4
Minutes: 6
Field goals: 2-3
3-pointers: 0-0
Free throws: 0-0
Off. rebounds: 0
Def. rebounds: 3
Total rebounds: 3
Assists: 1
Steals: 0
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 0
Fouls: 0
+/-: +5
T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers
Result: Sacramento 104, Indiana 93
Points: 11
Minutes: 23
Field goals: 5-10
3-pointers: 0-1
Free throws: 1-2
Off. rebounds: 1
Def. rebounds: 2
Total rebounds: 3
Assists: 7
Steals: 3
Blocks: 0
Turnovers: 4
Fouls: 2
+/-: +4
ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets
Result: Denver 113, New York 97
Note: Did not play