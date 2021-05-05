 Skip to main content
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA on Wednesday night

Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) shoots next to Sacramento Kings' Richaun Holmes (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns

Result: Phoenix 135, Atlanta 103

Points: 7

Minutes: 26

Field goals: 3-4

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 1-2

Off. rebounds: 4

Def. rebounds: 4

Total rebounds: 8

Assists: 3

Steals: 1

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 2

+/-: +2

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) scores in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AARON GORDON, Nuggets

Result: Denver 113, New York 97

Points: 0

Minutes: 22

Field goals: 0-6

3-pointers: 0-2

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 2

Def. rebounds: 3

Total rebounds: 5

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 2

Fouls: 1

+/-: +8

SOLOMON HILL, Hawks

Result: Atlanta 135, Phoenix 103

Points: 3

Minutes: 20

Field goals: 1-2

3-pointers: 1-2

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 5

Total rebounds: 5

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

Fouls: 3

+/-: +28

Portland Trail Blazers' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (2) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Trail Blazers

Result: Portland 141, Cleveland 105

Points: 4

Minutes: 6

Field goals: 2-3

3-pointers: 0-0

Free throws: 0-0

Off. rebounds: 0

Def. rebounds: 3

Total rebounds: 3

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

Fouls: 0

+/-: +5

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers

Result: Sacramento 104, Indiana 93

Points: 11

Minutes: 23

Field goals: 5-10

3-pointers: 0-1

Free throws: 1-2

Off. rebounds: 1

Def. rebounds: 2

Total rebounds: 3

Assists: 7

Steals: 3

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 4

Fouls: 2

+/-: +4

ZEKE NNAJI, Nuggets

Result: Denver 113, New York 97

Note: Did not play

