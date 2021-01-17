How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Jan. 17 (click to enlarge):
How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Jan. 16:
UA finishes sweep of Oregon schools with 67-51 victory at McKale Center on Sunday to improve to 8-2 in Pac-12 play.
The Wildcats swept the Oregon schools for the first time in 10 years. Here's how they did it.
The University of Arizona's Commitment to Athletes' Total Success student-athlete development office has taken its face-to-face programs and events virtual, with some unexpected benefits.
The UA has already moved from a veteran-oriented team to one powered by two highly skilled freshmen who did not even start at the beginning of the season.
Jedd Fisch and the UofA staff need to supplement the QB room after two transfers and a decommitment left the Cats with only two scholarship passers.
The Wildcats wear SafeTags, a device that times how long people are in close contact with each other.
For the first time since last March, the Wildcats will compete in a golf tournament.
