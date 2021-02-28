 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

  • Updated

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala dunks over Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) and forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Feb. 28:

How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Feb. 27:

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, blocks a shot by Chicago Bulls guard Coby White during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

How ex-Cats did on Friday, Feb. 26:

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News