How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Feb. 28:
How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Feb. 27:
How ex-Cats did on Friday, Feb. 26:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Feb. 28:
How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Feb. 27:
How ex-Cats did on Friday, Feb. 26:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sutherland overcomes a four-shot deficit to defeat Mike Weir in the PGA Tour Champions event at Omni Tucson National Resort.
Since taking charge in 1965, the Conquistadores have turned Tucson into a major player in pro golf.
"My life was spared when we lost so many people to this disease," she said. "If I’m here and showing up, I’m getting the message out."
Arizona will try to avenge three straight close losses to the Ducks when the teams square off Monday night in Eugene.
UA falls 66-64, and will next play in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas this week as the No. 2 seed.
No. 3 Wildcats improve to 10-0 with 3-2 victory over Beavers in eight innings Sunday.
UA rallies to force overtime, but can't finish off sweep of rivals in Tempe on Sunday afternoon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.