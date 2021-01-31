 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

  • Updated

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) drives against Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Jan. 31:

How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Jan. 30:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, left, and guard Zach LaVine during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: James Akinjo, Jordan Brown look back on Arizona's 71-50 win over Cal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News