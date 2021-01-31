How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Jan. 31:
How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Jan. 30:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Jan. 31:
How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Jan. 30:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Arizona freshman may play this week, possibly as soon as Thursday's game at Utah.
Daniel Batcho is staying away from the Wildcats, but is scheduled to go to Utah.
Akinjo and the Wildcats had even more fun in the second half.
Game day essentials, from projected starting lineups to storylines and series history, ahead of the Arizona Wildcats' game against Cal on Saturday.
Old-fashioned Pac-12 weekends have long been known for quick, coach-stressing turnarounds from Thursday night to Saturday afternoon.
Seen and heard from Arizona's 73-64 loss to Stanford at McKale Center on Thursday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.