How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Feb. 21:
How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Feb. 20:
The Wildcats go 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position in falling to the Cardinals 5-2.
No. 4-ranked UA wins all five games at the season-opening Hillenbrand Invitational, including a 10-1 victory Sunday.
Saturday's win over No. 17 USC leaves Wildcats at 9-8 in Pac-12 play with the two Washington schools visiting McKale Center this week.
No. 10 Wildcats would be in the driver's seat for a Pac-12 title if they can knock off the No. 5 Cardinal at Maples Pavilion.
