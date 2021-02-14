How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Feb. 14:
How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Feb. 13:
How ex-Cats did on Friday, Feb. 12:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Feb. 14:
How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Feb. 13:
How ex-Cats did on Friday, Feb. 12:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aari McDonald and Sam Thomas both pour in 20 points as No. 10-ranked Wildcats clobber Huskies 75-53.
Freshman has already become an on-court leader despite playing in only four games for Arizona so far in his college career.
The Sahuaro High School grad and former San Francisco Don started G-League play last week with Austin.
UofA sets school record with 75% shooting clip form 3-point range in improving to 12-2 in Pac-12 play.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.