How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

  • Updated

Toronto Raptors forward DeAndre' Bembry (95) gets tied up by Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and guard Justin Holiday (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Jan. 24 (click to enlarge):

Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris, right, passes the ball away from Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Jan. 23:

