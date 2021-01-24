How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA this weekend

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Sunday, Jan. 24 (click to enlarge):
How ex-Cats did on Saturday, Jan. 23:
Game day essentials, from projected starting lineups to storylines and series history, ahead of the Arizona Wildcats' game against Arizona State.
Arizona won by two in Tempe last week over an ASU team that is now 4-7 but still dangerous.
Monday night's UA-ASU game is just another concession to COVID-19, since the rematch was moved up from March 6 in order to clear the entire final week of the regular season for makeup games.
In the final 32 seconds of Thursday's win, Tubelis found himself square in the middle of three key plays — all of which were controversial and memorable in their own ways.
