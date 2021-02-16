How former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NBA

Arizona Daily Star
How ex-Cats did on Tuesday, Feb. 16:
How ex-Cats did on Monday, Feb. 15:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
How ex-Cats did on Tuesday, Feb. 16:
How ex-Cats did on Monday, Feb. 15:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The 2021 Cats likely wouldn’t have had the services of Price, fellow reliver Vince Vannelle, shortstop Jacob Blas and center fielder Donta’ Williams if the ’20 season hadn’t been shut down.
Juzang’s rise has come at a time when UCLA may need it most. Arizona plays the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday night.
Even though he began to make a name for himself as a CDO Dorado, this is essentially just the beginning for Turner Washington.
Kathryn Bertine made headlines years ago when she and several others ran a successful campaign to allow women to compete in the Tour de France.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.