How former Arizona Wildcats have fared in the NBA this week

How ex-Cats did on Wednesday, Feb. 24:
How ex-Cats did on Tuesday, Feb. 23:
How ex-Cats did on Monday, Feb. 22:
The Wildcats freshman has impressed his teammates and UA coach Jay Johnson with his work behind the plate.
There aren’t many college softball careers that can compare to Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza's when it comes to both longevity and success.
Jim Furyk gave Fisch tips on “chipping and putting, how to treat the 8-iron a certain way," Jedd Fisch said. "He helped me read a putt, which was great,” Fisch added.
Azuolas Tubelis has turned from what ESPN called the top European player to head to college this season, to a quickly improving player stretched out against athletic and physical Pac-12 power forwards.
Mary McCray moved from Pennsylvania to Tucson in 1937 to help cure the tuberculosis in her right lung. It would be 15 more years before a Black man played basketball at the University of Arizona.
The team announced Friday that it was ending the 2021 season before it started because of the coronavirus pandemic. Time simply ran out.
The sheared-off front of the wrecked SUV told part of the story, and the officers on the scene filled in the rest. Tiger Woods was lucky to be…
