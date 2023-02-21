Mathematically, it’s not the halfway point of the NBA season, because most teams have played roughly 60 games of the 82-game season. But the All-Star break is always a refreshing recess from the season-long grind.

Several former Arizona Wildcats have been productive in the NBA this season, including a few newbies.

With NBA All-Star weekend officially wrapped up in Salt Lake City, and the regular season set to resume Thursday, here’s a look at how ex-Cats are performing in the Association this season:

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Stats: 18.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 59.3% from the field

What they’ve been up to: The only Wildcat to go No. 1 overall in the NBA draft nearly went to the Indiana Pacers on a four-year, $133 million contract as a restricted free agent. But the Suns matched Indy’s offer, and Ayton is averaging a double-double in his fifth season in Phoenix. With the addition of superstar forward Kevin Durant, along with the return of guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul from injury, the Suns are among the favorites to win the NBA championship this season.

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Stats: 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 58.7% from the field

What they’ve been up to: Speaking of NBA title favorites, the high-flying Gordon is the frontcourt counterpart to back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic, and the Nuggets were the top-seeded team in the Western Conference entering the break. Gordon is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in February.

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks

Stats: 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: The backup wing is playing nearly 10 more minutes this season than last year, when Dallas went to the Western Conference finals. Green was recently inducted into the McKale Center Ring of Honor for his bronze medal with Australia in the Tokyo Olympics.

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Stats: 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: Iguodala, who is the lone Lute Olson-coached Wildcat still playing in the NBA, is the highest-earning ex-Cat, making just over $185 million in 19 seasons. Iguodala will become a free agent this summer once his one-year, $2 million contract expires. The 39-year-old NBA Finals MVP has been out with a left hip injury.

Christian Koloko, Toronto Raptors

Stats: 3.5 points, 3.2 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: The reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the year is averaging 14.6 minutes in 45 games this season. Koloko’s most notable outing was an 11-point, seven-rebound, six-block performance in a win over the Chicago Bulls in November. Koloko’s minutes could potentially be altered after Toronto reacquired center Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs at the trade deadline.

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Stats: 24.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 51.3% from the field

What they’ve been up to: Utah revived Markkanen's career when he was included in the trade that sent star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. In his first season with the Jazz, Markkanen is among the top scoring forwards in the NBA and earned an All-Star nod, becoming the fourth ex-Wildcat to play in the NBA All-Star Game, joining Iguodala, Gilbert Arenas and Sean Elliott. Markkanen also participated in the 3-point challenge during All-Star Weekend.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Stats: 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: Mathurin, the No. 6 overall pick by the Pacers, is among the top bench scorers in the NBA and is in position to not only win NBA Sixth Man of the Year but Rookie of the Year too. In December, Mathurin was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month after averaging 19 points on 40.2% shooting from 3-point range. Mathurin had 14 points for Team Pau Gasol in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday.

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers

Stats: 7.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: In his eighth NBA season, McConnell so far has tallied three double-doubles and one triple-double as Indiana's backup point guard. McConnell had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a five-point loss to the Suns in Phoenix.

Zeke Nnaji, Denver Nuggets

Stats: 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds

What they’ve been up to: The most recent Wildcat to have his name inducted into the McKale Center Ring of Honor is averaging 13.3 minutes in 44 games this season. Nnaji has a career-high five starts this season and has already passed last year's games-played total.

Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls

Stats: 1.5 points, 0.7 rebounds