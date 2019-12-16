How former UA Wildcats fared in NBA on Monday night

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (suspended) vs. Portland
SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 8 points, 3 assists and 1 rebound in 11 minutes in Memphis' 118-111 win over Miami
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 133-113 win over Cleveland
ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 118-111 win over Miami
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: DNP (injured) in Toronto's 133-113 win over Cleveland
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 1 assist in 36 minutes in Chicago's 109-106 loss to Oklahoma City