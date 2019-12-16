How former UA Wildcats fared in NBA on Monday night

How former UA Wildcats fared in NBA on Monday night

  • Updated

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, left, in the second half Monday night. Ex-Wildcat Markkanen had 13 points but the Bulls lost 109-106.

 Kyle Phillips

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (suspended) vs. Portland

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 8 points, 3 assists and 1 rebound in 11 minutes in Memphis' 118-111 win over Miami

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: DNP in Toronto's 133-113 win over Cleveland

ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 118-111 win over Miami

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: DNP (injured) in Toronto's 133-113 win over Cleveland

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 1 assist in 36 minutes in Chicago's 109-106 loss to Oklahoma City

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News