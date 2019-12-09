DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (suspended) in Phoenix's 125-109 win over Minnesota
AARON GORDON, Magic: 10 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 38 minutes in Orlando's 110-101 loss to Milwaukee
SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block in 30 minutes in Memphis' 110-102 win over Golden State
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 6 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal in 17 minutes in Toronto's 93-92 win over Chicago
ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 110-102 win over Golden State
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: DNP (injured) in Toronto's 93-92 win over Chicago
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 13 points, 8 rebounds and 1 steal in 33 minutes in Chicago's 93-92 loss to Toronto
T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 24 minutes in Indiana's 110-99 loss to L.A. Clippers