Orlando's Aaron Gordon, right, tries to drive past Milwaukee's Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half Monday night. Former Wildcat Gordon had 10 points and 13 rebounds in the Magic's loss to the Bucks.

 Morry Gash

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (suspended) in Phoenix's 125-109 win over Minnesota

AARON GORDON, Magic: 10 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 38 minutes in Orlando's 110-101 loss to Milwaukee

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block in 30 minutes in Memphis' 110-102 win over Golden State

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 6 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal in 17 minutes in Toronto's 93-92 win over Chicago

ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 110-102 win over Golden State

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: DNP (injured) in Toronto's 93-92 win over Chicago

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 13 points, 8 rebounds and 1 steal in 33 minutes in Chicago's 93-92 loss to Toronto

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 24 minutes in Indiana's 110-99 loss to L.A. Clippers

