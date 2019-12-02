KADEEM ALLEN, Knicks: 9 points, 2 assists and 1 steal in 16 minutes in New York's 132-88 loss to Milwaukee
DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (suspended) in Phoenix's 109-104 win over Charlotte
SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists in 33 minutes in Memphis' 117-104 loss to Indiana
ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 117-104 loss to Indiana
LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 20 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist in 30 minutes in Chicago' 113-106 win over Sacramento
T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 4 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in 16 minutes in Indiana's 117-104 win over Memphis
ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: 10 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in 12 minutes in New York's 132-88 loss to Milwaukee