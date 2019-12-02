Milwaukee's George Hill drives against the New York's Kadeem Allen, left, during the Bucks' 132-88 win on Monday night. Allen, a former UA Wildcat, made his season debut, scoring nine points in 16 minutes for New York.

 Jeffrey Phelps

KADEEM ALLEN, Knicks: 9 points, 2 assists and 1 steal in 16 minutes in New York's 132-88 loss to Milwaukee

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (suspended) in Phoenix's 109-104 win over Charlotte

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists in 33 minutes in Memphis' 117-104 loss to Indiana

ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 117-104 loss to Indiana

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 20 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist in 30 minutes in Chicago' 113-106 win over Sacramento

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 4 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in 16 minutes in Indiana's 117-104 win over Memphis

ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: 10 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in 12 minutes in New York's 132-88 loss to Milwaukee

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles