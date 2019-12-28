How former UA Wildcats fared in NBA on Saturday night

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (injured) in Phoenix's game vs. Sacramento

AARON GORDON, Magic: 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks in 21 minutes in Orlando's 111-100 loss to Milwaukee

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 0 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 18 minutes in Memphis' 119-110 loss to Denver

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 3 points and 6 rebounds in 19 minutes in Toronto's 113-97 win over Boston

ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 119-110 loss to Denver

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: 0 points and 2 rebounds in 2 minutes in Toronto's 113-97 win over Boston

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 25 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist in 22 minutes in Chicago's 116-81 win over Atlanta

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 4 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 steal in 25 minutes in Indiana's 120-98 loss to New Orleans

ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: 0 points and 1 rebound in 7 minutes in New York's 107-100 win over Washington

