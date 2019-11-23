Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) goes after a loose ball against Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) during the first half Saturday. Ex-Wildcat McConnell had eight points and seven assists in Indiana's win.

 AJ MAST

DEANDRE AYTON, Suns: DNP (suspended) in Phoenix's 100-98 win over Minnesota

AARON GORDON, Magic: DNP (injured) in Orlando's 111-106 loss to Indiana

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 0 points, 4 rebounds and 1 steal in 14 minutes vs. Memphis' 109-108 loss to L.A. Lakers

ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 109-108 loss to L.A. Lakers

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 7 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in 24 minutes in Toronto's 119-116 win over Atlanta

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: DNP (injured) in Toronto's 119-116 win over Atlanta

LAURI MARKKANEN, Bulls: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in 24 minutes in Chicago's 116-115 win over Charlotte

T.J. McCONNELL, Pacers: 8 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 1 steal in 23 minutes in Indiana's 111-106 win over Orlando

ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: Did not play in New York's 111-104 loss to San Antonio

