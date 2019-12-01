AARON GORDON, Magic: 8 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 30 minutes in Orlando's 100-96 win over Golden State
SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in 26 minutes in Memphis' 115-107 win over Minnesota
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal in 24 minutes in Toronto's 130-110 win over Utah
ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 115-107 win over Minnesota
STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: DNP (injured) in Toronto's 130-110 win over Utah
ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: DNP in New York's 113-104 loss to Boston