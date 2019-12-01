Minnesota Timberwolves guard Treveon Graham, left, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill battle for a loose ball during the second half of a NBA basketball game Sunday. Ex-Wildcat Hill had 11 points and five rebounds in Memphis' win.

 Craig Lassig

AARON GORDON, Magic: 8 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 30 minutes in Orlando's 100-96 win over Golden State

SOLOMON HILL, Grizzlies: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in 26 minutes in Memphis' 115-107 win over Minnesota

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON, Raptors: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal in 24 minutes in Toronto's 130-110 win over Utah

ANDRE IGUODALA, Grizzlies: DNP (injured) in Memphis' 115-107 win over Minnesota

STANLEY JOHNSON, Raptors: DNP (injured) in Toronto's 130-110 win over Utah

ALLONZO TRIER, Knicks: DNP in New York's 113-104 loss to Boston

