How former UA Wildcats fared in NBA this weekend

Sunday
Kadeem Allen, Knicks: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block and 1 steal in 17 minutes in New York's 124-121 win over Miami
Deandre Ayton, Suns: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block in 26 minutes in Phoenix's 100-92 win over Charlotte
Solomon Hill, Grizzlies: 4 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound and 1 steal in 17 minutes in Memphis' 122-102 win over Golden State
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal in 18 minutes in Toronto's 105-104 loss to San Antonio
Saturday
Lauri Markkanen, Bulls: 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes in Chicago's 108-99 win over Detroit