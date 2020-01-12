How former UA Wildcats fared in NBA this weekend

San Antonio's Rudy Gay, left, looks to make a play against Toronto's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the first half Sunday. Hollis-Jefferson had nine points and six rebounds in Toronto's loss.

 Chris Young

Sunday

Kadeem Allen, Knicks: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block and 1 steal in 17 minutes in New York's 124-121 win over Miami

Deandre Ayton, Suns: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block in 26 minutes in Phoenix's 100-92 win over Charlotte

Solomon Hill, Grizzlies: 4 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound and 1 steal in 17 minutes in Memphis' 122-102 win over Golden State

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal in 18 minutes in Toronto's 105-104 loss to San Antonio

Saturday

Lauri Markkanen, Bulls: 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes in Chicago's 108-99 win over Detroit

