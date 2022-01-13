How No. 7 Arizona rallied in final minutes to beat Oregon State

With the game tied 53-53 and under a minute to play, Arizona forced the Beavers into a shot clock violation, giving the Cats the ball back for the final possession.

Yeaney scored a team-high 15 points, the most she’s had in a game at Arizona since joining the program in 2020. The senior guard made 5 of 8 field goals, including a 3-pointer, and tied for the team-high in assists with two.

After nine turnovers in the first half, the Wildcats did a better job taking care of the ball in the second half with just four turnovers. Oregon State had seven turnovers in the second half and 17 for the game.

Arizona outscored Oregon State 20-6 in the paint in the second half.

Though she managed just two points, sophomore forward Lauren Ware returned from a knee injury that kept her out the last five games.

Barnes indicated prior to the game that Ware would not be available against the Beavers but she turned out to be a game-time addition to the lineup.