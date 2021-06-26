However the NIL situation plays out, Arizona may be poised to stay competitive

PHOENIX — While checking out UCLA’s idyllic campus, athletic facilities and the historical Pauley Pavilion during an unofficial recruiting visit to Westwood earlier this month, Corona (Calif.) Centennial guard Kylan Boswell was awakened to another aspect of his future college experience.

“Coach (Mick) Cronin gave me a whole packet about how we could make money off our name and stuff,” Boswell said during the Section 7 high school showcase. “But I haven’t even really thought about it.”

As a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 who has also received scholarship offers from Arizona and several other high-major programs, Boswell might want to now. Just like so many coaches, administrators, NCAA officials, lawyers, judges and politicians all over the nation are doing as an impending wave of name-image-and-likeness laws are set to go into effect this week.

Except nobody knows what, exactly, will happen. Six state laws and a Kentucky executive order are scheduled to go into effect Thursday, while a total of 20 states overall have already passed NIL laws, with Arizona's set to phase in on July 23.

All of them essentially prohibit the NCAA from penalizing an athlete from profiting off his or her name, image or likeness while playing collegiately.