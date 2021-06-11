'I don't take this lighty': Arizona's Adia Barnes wants to win gold as assistant with Team USA

“I’m honored,” Barnes said. “I don’t take this lightly. I understand what we represent as a country. I understand that the standard and the expectation is to go win gold. That comes with pressure, but I understand that. I want to be a part of that. I'm going do the best I can to help bring success … in whatever little way I can.”

Barnes and former George Washington coach Jen Rizzotti will assist South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who is leading both the AmeriCup and Olympic teams this year. Staley called Barnes the right fit for her staff, noting that the UA coach played the game at a high level, can handle tough situations — including the uncertainties of COVID-19 this year — and is on an upward trajectory.

“She’s not afraid to do something different or use her voice on what should be happening,” Staley said. “A lot of coaches would stand back, but she’s not afraid. Sometimes I’m observant and won’t say something two see how (assistants) will react and find their way. She did her part. She knew the court, knew the plays and I didn’t send her the plays (ahead of time). We’d break out the teams with Adia and one end and (assistant) Jen (Rizzotti) at the other, and she knew what to do. Everyone can’t handle these positions. She could be in my position — be the head of the Olympic team.