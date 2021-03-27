'I hate that they have to go up against each other': UA assistants dish on Sweet 16 game between USC and Oregon

“Because we have three athletic bigs, we were able to match up more with them than some of the other teams across the country,” Terry said. “The Mobley brothers are just a matchup nightmare. They both can play on the perimeter. They can both go inside. They can push the ball in transition. If you're not used to seeing that and you don't have the personnel to be able to defend it, it's going to give you tremendous problems.

“Couple that with the fact they have length at every position. (Guard) Tahj Eaddy is 6-3, he’s the shortest guy there, but everybody else is 6-6, and higher. That length alone is just hard to deal with.”

Except the Ducks might be able to.

With Oregon, you “can say small but everybody's 6-5 and up, so it's not too small,” Terry said. “They’re able to do some things defensively to cause problems. They switch a lot, they get in their matchup zone, they play ¾-court press. But the thing about them is they shoot the ball extremely well from 3, and they’ve got multiple guys who can do it. When they're causing problems, creating turnovers and getting out in transition is when they're at their best.