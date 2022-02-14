'I’m losing all these people I care about:' Wildcats' Adia Barnes coaching with a heavy heart

Chang and Berman were big supporters of Arizona women’s basketball. Chang endured a long illness, yet still made time every Saturday morning during the pandemic to visit Barnes’ house, sit in the backyard 10 feet away and have a masked chat.

The last time Barnes talked to her was in the summer. Barnes asked the ailing Chang if she should come home from a recruiting trip to Chicago to see her.

“She said, ‘Adia, I’m not going to kick the bucket yet,’” Barnes laughed. “She laughed. I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ She said, ‘Adia, I’ll be here.’ We organized that I would come over every Monday and bring her food. Then, I got the call that she had passed away. I was the last person she talked to on the phone. I was devastated. I couldn’t believe she was actually gone.”

Berman, the owner of Benjamin Supply, also become part of the extended Barnes-Coppa family very quickly. They met at a fourth of July celebration at a cabin on Mt. Lemmon. Berman’s wife, Dr. Judy Riley, became Barnes’ OBGYN and helped her through both a miscarriage and the birth of her now 18-month-old daughter, Capri.

Riley helped take care of Capri Coppa during last year’s NCAA Tournament.