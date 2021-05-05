'I'm excited to dive back in': April Phillips ready to make most of second stint on Wildcats' staff

Phillips' entire hiring process took two days. That’s what happens when you’ve been there before.

Phillips said she was "surprised" Barnes called her following the Wildcats' run to their first Final Four.

"First, it says so much about the relationship Adia and I have and how much she believes in me and my values,” Phillips said. “For her to come out of a championship game and think of me …. Our discussions were around why she wanted me to come back — more on the basketball part than my recruiting. When the pieces start falling together, it’s right.”

Phillips is known for her recruiting. At Cal, she brought in back-to-back top recruiting classes and landed McDonald's All-American Dalayah Daniels. At UA, she helped bring in a class that included shooter Helena Pueyo. She will work with the posts.

That familiarity will help Phillips ease back into life at Arizona. The transition will be much easier as she walks into McKale Center and knows where things are and has relationships with some players, staff and administrators already in place.

“The comfort level is important. I feel like I know where I’m at,” Phillips said.