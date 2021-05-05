'I'm excited to dive back in': April Phillips ready to make most of second stint on Wildcats' staff

April Phillips was confident that Cal was the right spot for her.
After her first year on the Golden Bears' women's basketball staff, she moved nearer to campus — so close that she walked to Haas Pavilion for COVID-19 testing each morning.
Then everything changed.
After a team Zoom meeting, Cal coach Charmin Smith informed Phillips that Adia Barnes wanted to talk to her. Soon after, Phillips was announced as one of the Wildcats' two new assistant coaches, joining USC's Erin Grant.
This marks Phillips' second stint with the Wildcats. She was on the UA staff that took the Wildcats to the 2019 WNIT Championship.
“It’s a good opportunity,” Phillips said. “At any given time in your life you assess what’s the best move and this is the best move for me. I’m excited for all of it — to sustain the success of the program — and the opportunity to work with Adia. It was a decision that made sense.”
Phillips still owns a home in Tucson. Her mom, Robbie, lives in town. The two have been texting nonstop since her hiring; they'll live together until June 1, when the renters occupying Phillips' home move out.
"When I told her I was coming to Tucson, I asked her if I could use her P.O. box for a while,” Phillips laughed. “Mom is good about being a supporter and not getting in the middle of my decisions. It will be nice to get a home-cooked meal every now and then.”
Phillips' entire hiring process took two days. That’s what happens when you’ve been there before.
Phillips said she was "surprised" Barnes called her following the Wildcats' run to their first Final Four.
"First, it says so much about the relationship Adia and I have and how much she believes in me and my values,” Phillips said. “For her to come out of a championship game and think of me …. Our discussions were around why she wanted me to come back — more on the basketball part than my recruiting. When the pieces start falling together, it’s right.”
Phillips is known for her recruiting. At Cal, she brought in back-to-back top recruiting classes and landed McDonald's All-American Dalayah Daniels. At UA, she helped bring in a class that included shooter Helena Pueyo. She will work with the posts.
That familiarity will help Phillips ease back into life at Arizona. The transition will be much easier as she walks into McKale Center and knows where things are and has relationships with some players, staff and administrators already in place.
“The comfort level is important. I feel like I know where I’m at,” Phillips said.
She also knows the journey the Wildcats have taken. While Phillips followed along with the rest of the country as the Wildcats ran through the NCAA Tournament, it meant a lot more to her.
“I was proud of them and cared a lot,” Phillips said. “I was happy and seeing Adia turn the page from the WNIT and elevate it. It’s beautiful thing — it made my heart smile. The energy around the program is amazing and I’m excited to dive back in.”
Phillips says she's evolved since she the last time she was on the UA staff. While she has always considered herself a connector, it’s deeper than that now. Phillips has an increased emotional intelligence and a newfound vulnerability with making her a better coach.
That made it even harder to say goodbye to her former team.
“It was important for me to communicate with the team in person and the signees. It’s important when you former these types of relationships,” Phillips said. “We had a team meeting and I hugged them and cried with them. It was a very emotional day. I needed that time.”
There is a lot for Phillips to look forward to in Tucson — her favorite nail shop, barber and a "locktician" who makes house calls. Phillips is also excited to see the fans. During the WNIT run, Phillips experienced first-hand how the community rallied around the Wildcats. The WNIT title game was sold out.
“The No. 1 thing I love about Tucson is the way the city supports women’s basketball,” Phillips said. “I am excited to see people back in the stands supporting our program.”
Most of all, Phillips is excited about gaining back something that the pandemic took from her.
“With COVID, I haven’t hugged my mom in almost a year and a half. You learn what’s important,” Phillips said.
Rim shots
• Ex-Wildcat Trinity Baptiste was waived by the Indiana Fever on Sunday. The WNBA season tips off May 14.
• Former UA standout Aari McDonald has signed with Nike. Seven of the top 17 WNBA draft picks have linked up with the brand.
• This week is a recruiting shutdown, which means no contact with recruits. It all starts back up again on Monday.