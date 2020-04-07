'I'm trying to look ahead': Arizona senior Dominique McBryde has agent, workout plan — and a dream to go pro

When Dominique McBryde was younger, she owned trading cards of LeBron James and Tamika Catchings, among others.
She modeled her game after James and Catchings, hoping to one day she would play professionally just like them.
Last week, McBryde — the Arizona Wildcats’ departing senior forward — moved one step closer to that dream. She signed with agent Anita Smith and LivOn Global Sports Management, saying she liked the “good, strong vibe” there.
McBryde said her new agent “knew the kind of value that I had — not (what) my statistics would not necessarily show, but she knew me, had seen me play for a while. She knew that I’m capable of doing a lot of good things for any team that wants me.”
“A big dream of mine — a goal of mine — is to be a role model for a lot of kids, to have a digital brand and I knew from this group that they could make that happen for me,” McBryde said. “My agent especially has a great personality. She’s from Australia – she reminds me of (UA teammate) Tara (Manumaleuga) every time I talk to her, so that’s always nice. She’s a really great person and it’s a really great family and so I’m happy to be a part of it.”
McBryde started her college career at Purdue before becoming part of the transfer class that brought Tee Tee Starks and Aari McDonald to Tucson.
Her offense and defense sparked the UA in many games this past season.
McBryde missed six games with an injury, but made up for lost time when she returned.
Over the final 11 games of the season, she scored 100 of her 172 points, hit 10 of her 18 3s and averaged 9.2 points per game. McBryde grabbed 48 of her 87 rebounds, collected 24 of her 43 steals and swatted 9 of 16 blocks.
She is also the first Wildcat to shoot 51% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.
Before the season started, she shared that her bucket list item was to at least make the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament this year. Arizona was on track to do just that.
The UA finished 24-7, beat three top-10 teams and was in line to host the first two rounds.
But then the NBA postponed its season due to the coronavirus, and college basketball followed suit. It’s taken a while for McBryde to wrap her head around all of it, but — with the help of coach Adia Barnes — is coming to terms with it.
“We all just sat in a circle and she reassured us that we did some special things this year — that shouldn’t be taken away from what we did,” McBryde said. “Since the quarantining we have a Zoom call every Monday that the whole team is on, even though we’re all across the world and all over the country. And (although we’re) not necessarily with each other, we are still with each other.”
McBryde remains in town — “they have to push to keep me away from Tucson; I love it so much,” she said — and is keeping in shape.
She and teammate Sam Thomas work out on the UA mall, at an appropriate distance. They sprint and run and even run some football routes. McBryde and Thomas are doing a hip-hop workout on YouTube and following the at-home workouts set up by their trainer.
McBryde has caught up on Netflix’s “Tiger King” craze, is watching Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” and talks with her former Wildcats teammates and her mom, Dianna, multiple times per day.
McBryde said she still can’t believe UA’s season is over, but is focused on getting closer to her dream of playing professionally.
“It’s upsetting, but I’m trying to look ahead into the next stage in my life,” she said. “It’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. That’s finally the case, that I get to hopefully have the opportunity, if things calmed down a little bit, overseas … Of course, not just playing overseas, playing professionally, if I do have the opportunity playing the W(NBA). That was, that is a huge goal of mine.”
Rim shots
- McBryde has gotten a few new tattoos in the last 18 months: A wing on her forearm and a palm tree and sunset on her wrist.
Each has a special meaning.
“The sunset is my happy place,” McBryde said. “I have my palm tree connected, like being on the beach or like in Tucson. There’s a lot of palm trees (here), the best ones I’ve probably ever seen in the country. And it’s like my own little happy place.”
During games, she relies on these images to get in the right frame of mind. “I think when I find myself frustrated, probably on the bench, especially when I’m in foul trouble, I look down on this and ease my mind a little bit,” she said. “Just be mindful of what’s going on and not let it affect me too much. And then come out and be ready to contribute.”
The one that hurt the most to get was an older one — ink of arrows on her ankle.
“After a while you get used to it, you know how it feels — one I actually fell asleep on,” she laughed. “I guess it depends more where it’s at.”
Four Wildcats — Sam Thomas, Cate Reese, Tee Tee Starks and Tara Manumaleuga — made the Pac-12 winter honor roll after posting a GPA of 3.3 or higher. Bryce Nixon, who has announced she is transferring, also made the list.
