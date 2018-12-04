Which power forward to start?

How Ryan Luther and Emmanuel Akot have responded as starter or reserve:

Ryan Luther | Points | Rebounds | Assists | FG% | 3FG%

As reserve 9.0 / 2.5 / 1.0 / .500 / .400

As starter (Maui only) 4.0 / 6.3 / .308 / .286

As starter (all games) 6.3 / 6.3 / .484 / .353

NOTE: Luther played with an injured finger in the final two Maui games.

Emmanuel Akot | Points | Rebounds | Assists | FG% | 3FG%

As starter 4.0 / 4.0 / .400 / .000

As reserve (Maui only) 1.3 / 2.7 / .125 / .000

As reserve (all) 2.8 / 2.7 / .300 / .111

How Arizona has responded to each as starter or reserve:

Starting power forward | early first half differential | early second half differential | bench points

Akot 3.0 / 0.0 / 35.5

Luther 1.0 / 0.3 / 6.3

NOTE: Early differential is the difference in UA's scoring from its opponents until the first media timeout of each half, when UA coach Sean Miller typically begins subbing. Only UA's last five games were factored in, since the Wildcats' first three games were against low-level opponents.