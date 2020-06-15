In emotional times, Adia Barnes says Wildcats will 'stand up for what is right'

Days after the video of George Floyd’s death went viral, Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes put out a statement after talking to her players.
She expressed a range of emotions, and while doing so tried to provide some hope for her players.
In her statement came this: “In this program we will be the CHANGE! We will stand up for what is right, we will listen with open hearts, and support one another wherever they are.”
This summarizes the culture of the program — the essence of what Barnes is always talking about.
In addition, the Wildcats are a multi-racial, multi-ethnic melting pot. The roster has players from five countries other than the United States — Spain, Latvia, Turkey, Canada and Australia — and includes black, mixed-race, white and Polynesian players.
And this is why when it came to having what is that uncomfortable conversation about racism in America with her student-athletes, it was “a little easier.”
“Our team has a lot of love and a lot of sisterhood,” Barnes said. “We are very accepting. I think we have a space of love, acceptance and understanding. It’s OK not to be OK. It’s OK not to know what to say. It’s all OK. We accept all those emotions.”
That’s not to say it was easy. None of this is.
Barnes recognizes that given the age difference between her and her players and the difference in life experiences that she may not always have all the answers. Therefore, she relies on UA resources to help out. This time a therapist participated in the initial Zoom call. Of the protests she said, “We’re seeing a huge movement from the younger generation taking a stance.”
“You want to support your players and it’s affecting everyone differently,” she said. “We’ve all learned a lot. There was a lot of stuff I wasn’t aware was still happening – not where I grew up and lived and as an athlete.”
When you are a female athlete there are a lot of things you may not experience or see. This was the case for Barnes, who is of mixed race, when she played professional basketball overseas. And, this is especially true for Wildcats from overseas.
“Our foreign kids are listening,” Barnes said. “In my 13 years of playing overseas I saw that it’s different in other countries. It’s not that much color-based. You’re Italian or you are not. It’s not all race categories, it’s more ethnic. Color isn’t a big deal.
“For them and for (UA assistant) Salvo (Coppa) and his family it’s more shocking. They are surprised. They can’t believe it because it’s different in their countries.”
Barnes has not only talked and listened to her current players, but has reached out to the recently graduated Tee Tee Starks, Dominque McBryde and Amari Carter to let them know she is there for them and that she loves them.
Barnes has always said that her role as a coach is much more than just preparing her players for a game. She helps them grow as women through etiquette classes, giving back to the community and deciding together how to address injustices.
“It is so important for me to support their freedom of speech,” Barnes said. “I’m educating them. It’s really important for them to understand their why – for them to understand it and know how to articulate it.
“This is my why. My question is always ‘What can we do to change it? What can we do to make a difference and make the world better?’ If I can help one woman be more confident and know her voice, then I am happy. It’s important to me to make this world a better place.”
Rim shots
For the spring semester, the Wildcats put up a 3.653 team grade-point average.
Barnes is joining UA Athletic Director Dave Heeke, UA football coach Kevin Sumlin, UA softball coach Mike Candrea, and UA men’s basketball coach Sean Miller on Wednesday at 3 p.m. for a virtual chat. This takes the place of the usual in-person Road Tour program. An invitation was sent out to for Wildcat Club members and season-ticket holders. Deadline to sign up for this Zoom call is Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. If you have any questions, email catsinfo@arizona.edu. For those who cannot attend, it will be posted on the UA Athletics YouTube channel.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!