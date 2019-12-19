In Mike Anderson, St. John's found coach who fit New York pace

Their talent is still midlevel, led by transfers Mustapha Heron and LJ Figueroa, but their style is compelling: According to Kenpom, St. John’s so far has the 19th fastest tempo, the fifth-shortest possession length (just 14.5 seconds) and 15th best steal percentage (taking the ball away on 13.0 percent of opponents’ possessions.)

They press after opponents’ made baskets, free throws and dead balls, and they race downcourt offensively. Nine players average 15 minutes or more in order to sustain the energy that style of play tends to require.

“They play extremely hard, they’re very aggressive on defense, they have key guys that can get them points, and there’s more of a stable commitment defensively and also how they go to the offensive boards,” Hurley told the New York Post before the Sun Devils beat St. John’s on Nov. 23. “There aren’t stretches where they are disconnected from what they are doing.

“There appears to be a good cohesiveness among the players that are out there. They are playing a lot of guys and the chemistry looks good. There’s a purpose to what they’re doing. They want to attack; they want to play quick; they’re going to make you uncomfortable and try to turn you over.”