In or out? Experts weigh whether Wildcats would've made NCAA Tournament if not for ban

CBS Bracketologist Jerry Palm probably would have thrown the Wildcats somewhere in that mix, too.

“Honestly haven’t looked at them in that level of detail but I would describe them as a bubble team,” Palm said in an email to the Star. “I can’t do much more than that. They aren’t really in my system.”

Of course, the Wildcats aren’t in any officially human-monitored system, especially the one run by the NCAA selection committee, because the UA administration announced on Dec. 29 it would self-impose a postseason ban.

The Wildcats were quickly deleted from most postseason conversations as a result.

“We would not be talking about teams that have self-sanctioned themselves and are taking themselves out of the tournament,” said Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, this year’s selection committee chair, said when asked if taking Arizona out a month into the season required an adjustment. “We only talk about those teams that have that are eligible for the tournament and have played the appropriate games and all of those foundational pieces that we have to go for. So we would not have a conversation about Arizona from the beginning.”