In or out? Experts weigh whether Wildcats would've made NCAA Tournament if not for ban
editor's pick alert top story
Arizona basketball

In or out? Experts weigh whether Wildcats would've made NCAA Tournament if not for ban

Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) watches as his three-pointer goes in the basket during the first half of Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks men’s basketball game at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 7, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

On top of his marketing work at St. Joseph’s University, serving as color analyst for the Hawks’ radio broadcasts and assuming his now-famous role as an ESPN’s resident bracketologist, Joe Lunardi found himself with a little side hobby during the 2020-21 season.

It was watching the Arizona Wildcats make a hypothetical dance in and around the NCAA Tournament bubble during a season in which they self-imposed a postseason ban.

“Have been tracking Arizona all season,” Lunardi said in an email to the Star, when asked about the Wildcats’ would-be chances, adding “waiting for this question!”

As of earlier this week, Lunardi said the Wildcats would have been No. 44 on his seed list — making them a No. 11 seed. That’s pretty close to the bubble, but Lunardi said even if upsets steal a few at-large berths this week — that is, if teams that would not have earned at-large bids capture their conference’s automatic bid by winning their conference tournaments — the Wildcats would likely be no worse than one of the last four teams in.

But not everyone agreed the Wildcats could breathe quite as easy. Kevin Pauga’s KPI rankings had Arizona as a No. 12 seed, earning the fifth-to-last at-large spot, while Luke Benz’s computerized formula spit out UA as a No. 12 with the second-to-last at-large bid in front of only SMU.

CBS Bracketologist Jerry Palm probably would have thrown the Wildcats somewhere in that mix, too.

“Honestly haven’t looked at them in that level of detail but I would describe them as a bubble team,” Palm said in an email to the Star. “I can’t do much more than that. They aren’t really in my system.”

Of course, the Wildcats aren’t in any officially human-monitored system, especially the one run by the NCAA selection committee, because the UA administration announced on Dec. 29 it would self-impose a postseason ban.

The Wildcats were quickly deleted from most postseason conversations as a result.

“We would not be talking about teams that have self-sanctioned themselves and are taking themselves out of the tournament,” said Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, this year’s selection committee chair, said when asked if taking Arizona out a month into the season required an adjustment. “We only talk about those teams that have that are eligible for the tournament and have played the appropriate games and all of those foundational pieces that we have to go for. So we would not have a conversation about Arizona from the beginning.”

Arizona head coach Sean Miller tries to plead his case to one of the game officials after a call in the first half against Washington State at McKale Center Tucson, Ariz., February 25, 2021.

The timing of Arizona’s Dec. 29 ban was fascinating. By beating Colorado 88-74 a day earlier in what became a Quadrant 1 opportunity, the Wildcats had just begun looking like an NCAA Tournament team for the first time.

Less than two weeks later, the Wildcats were swept by USC and UCLA at home, drastically hurting their would-be tournament chances, and a string of five losses in seven games from late January through Feb. 18 probably would have put UA outside the bubble.

Then the Wildcats upset USC 81-72 in Los Angeles on Feb. 20 to pick up a second Quad 1 win, swept Washington State and Washington at home and lost a season finale at Oregon that at least helped their strength of schedule. They finished 17-9 and alone in fifth place at 11-9 in the Pac-12.

Had they played in the Pac-12 Tournament as a No. 5 seed this week, UA’s recent history suggests it would have beaten No. 12 Cal in a first round game, then lost to UCLA in the quarterfinals — probably a wash in terms of Selection Sunday resume.

So the Wildcats were probably in. But they’ll never know for sure.

Sunday

What: NCAA Tournament selection show

When: 3 p.m.

TV: Ch. 13

Arizona’s would-be Selection Sunday resume:

(All numbers and rankings entering Saturday's games)

2020-21 ARIZONA WILDCATS

RECORDS

Overall record: 17-9

Conference record: 11-9 (fifth)

Home: 6-4

Away: 5-4

Neutral: 0-1

Quadrant 1: 2-4 (Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75):

Quadrant 2: : 3-4 (H:31-75, N:51-100, A:76-135)

Quadrant 3: 7-1 (H:76-160,N:101-200,A:136- 240):

Quadrant 4: 5-0 (H:161+, N:201+, A :241+):

RATINGS

NET: 44

Kenpom: 44

Sagarin: 49

ESPN BPI: 49

KPI: 45

Overall NCAA SOS*: 83

Nonconference NCAA SOS*: 287

*as calculated by Kenpom

OUTLIERS

Best home win: 88-74 over Colorado on Dec. 28.

Best road win: 81-72 over USC on Feb. 20

Worst home loss: 73-64 to Stanford on Jan. 28.

Worst road loss: 73-58 over Utah on Feb. 4.

Neutral result: 78-75 loss to Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., on Dec. 19

HYPOTHETICAL PROJECTIONS

ESPN Bracketology: No. 11 seed

CBS Bracketology: Bubble

KPI: No. 12 seed

Luke Benz: No. 12 seed

COMPARABLES

(Comparing Arizona to teams with similar results and strength of schedules)

NET / Team / Record / Q1&2 record / SOS / ESPN Bracketology projection

44 Arizona 17-9 5-8 83 Not listed

37 Utah State 19-7 4-5 130 No. 12 seed (last four in)

38 Georgia Tech 16-8 8-6 55 No. 10 seed

40 Syracuse 16-9 7-8 57 No. 11 seed (last four in)

45 Saint Louis 14-6 4-4 120 No. 12 seed (last four in)

47 UCLA 17-9 5-8 54 No. 11 seed

48 Virginia Tech 15-6 5-6 80 No. 9 seed

51 Colorado State 17-6 3-6 143 First four out

50 Boise State 17-8 4-7 123 First four out

53 Ole Miss 16-11 7-9 73 First four out

59 Xavier 13-8 6-7 71 Next four out

