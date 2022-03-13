'Incredible year' leads to top seed, favorable draw for Pac-12 champion Wildcats

Lloyd said chances of guard Kerr Kriisa playing this weekend were “hopeful,” and that the ankle sprain he suffered Thursday against Stanford did not appear as severe as the one that limited Azuolas Tubelis for two weeks after he injured an ankle on Jan. 20 at Stanford.

While Gonzaga was named the No. 1 seed in the West Region, Kansas was named No. 1 in the Midwest and Baylor No. 1 in the East.

As it turned out, Few might have to face an earlier reunion with another former assistant because Leon Rice’s Boise State team was placed in an 8-9 game that will feed into a potential second-round game with the Zags in Portland.

While getting together with Few, Rice and Long Beach State coach Dan Monson, the former Gonzaga head coach whose team won the Big West regular-season title but not the conference tournament, Lloyd found himself piping into the hypotheticals, too.