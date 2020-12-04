Ira Lee is back, and the Wildcats are ready to play (fingers crossed) Game 2 of their season

He has been gradually improving to the point that Miller said Lee has been “full blast” in practice recently.

“At first, we took it very slow,” Miller said. “It’s almost like a rehabilitation process. There’s the rest, there’s being in a quiet room so that they can recover. Then you start to ramp up your heart rate and take inventory of where the young man is after a certain period. You grow it and built it, and you’re checking with him constantly to see how his symptoms are.”

However, the Wildcats will still be without freshman guard Kerr Kriisa, who could have helped them against Grambling State when combo guard Jemarl Baker ran into foul trouble. Kriisa returned to Tucson on Thursday night after playing in his native Estonia for his national team last Saturday, but Miller indicated he is still not cleared by the NCAA Eligibility Center.

Having traveled internationally, Kriisa also must run through COVID-19 protocols before he can even be around and practice with the Wildcats again. While Miller declined to say how long that might take, UA players had to isolate for a week before beginning workouts after they arrived late last summer.

“I can confirm that Kerr Kriisa is back in the city of Tucson, Arizona and in the United States of America. He’s not in Europe,” said Miller. “Will he be eligible? That’s not for the coach to determine. I’m gonna coach the team. I’ll allow that to our team doctors and trainers to decide on when he can practice and move forward.”

