Ira Lee remembers, Zeke Nnaji has double vision and Bobby Hurley sits a little too close in ASU's win over UA

Seen and heard from Arizona's 66-65 loss to Arizona State in Tempe:
Looking back at ‘no easy buckets’
No. Easy. Buckets. It’s game day! pic.twitter.com/S4Sr1U0ES4— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 4, 2020
The first time Sean Miller led Arizona into Desert Financial Arena — formerly Wells Fargo Arena — in 2009-10, former UA wing Kevin Parrom pulled off one of the most iconic moments in the rivalry's history.
With just under nine minutes left in the game, former ASU guard Derek Glasser zipped a pass upcourt to a striding Ty Abbott, who attempted to finish strong at the rim for a dunk or layup. With Parrom trailing, the Bronx native leapt to block Abbott’s shot, but connected with his head instead of the basketball and was called for a foul.
Abbott angrily reacted by exchanging words face-to-face with Parrom, but the 6-foot-6-inch wing smiled down on Abbott’s 6-3 frame. When asked about the foul, Parrom simply replied “No easy buckets.”
This season is also the 15-year anniversary of Salim Stoudamire’s game-winning jump shot to beat ASU in Tempe.
‘Send it in, Jerome!’ turns 32
On this date in 1988, Jerome sent it in 💥 pic.twitter.com/r2gUf1KCNa— ESPN Player (@espnplayer) January 25, 2020
Thirty-two years ago Saturday, Sean Miller delivered an assist that broke the backboard. Pitt’s Jerome Lane got a pass in transition and went in for a high-flying slam against Providence that was immortalized by brodcaster Bill Raftery, who declared “Send it in, Jerome!”
Miller was the point guard at Pitt. It was hardly the first — or last — time Miller would make national highlights. He appeared on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" as a kid, and has been a regular on ESPN, Fox and the Pac-12 Networks as Arizona's coach.
Playing for grandma
ASU games in Tempe are special for UA forward Ira Lee. The ASU game in Tempe his freshman year marked the last time his grandmother saw him play in person. Lee honored his grandmother on Twitter before the game.
At ASU my freshmen year was the last time my grandma saw me play. #Gameday 💕🗣— Ira Lee 🇰🇷👲🏽 (@iramandoesit) January 25, 2020
The big number
1,000
Dylan Smith’s career points after the UA wing scored eight in the first half.
Ew of A
A question for Sports Twitter as we await tonight's rivalry basketball game in Tempe:Why? pic.twitter.com/2MurHlA9eC— Sarah Kezele (@SarahKezele) January 25, 2020
Arizona's MVD is supposed to have standards when it comes to this kind of stuff. USA Today’s Sarah Kezele posted a photo on Twitter of an ASU fan driving around the Valley with a Sun Devil version of the state license plate. It's EW OF A — because, apparently, EWARIZONA has too many characters.
Zeke's double-double watch
Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji posted his eighth double-double of the season on Saturday, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the Wildcats' losing effort. He's already posted as many double-doubles as Aaron Gordon had in his one season with the Wildcats. Deandre Ayton holds the record with a whopping 24 two years ago.
Conductor Bill
Bill Walton, ladies and gentlemen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4KMp3iRxJQ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 26, 2020
If Bill Walton’s calling a game, he’s bound to do something ridiculous. With 30 minutes until tip-off, the always-happy Walton climbed into the sold-out ASU student section and began directing the band for a full minute. Never change.
Bobby Hurley’s hype music
ASU head coach Bobby Hurley is notorious for plugging in headphones during pregame warmups and listening to some jams on the bench. Usually, Hurley plops himself where there’s no one around, but Saturday he took a different approach. While the Wildcats warmed up, the Sun Devils coach decided to sit right next to Nnaji, Jake Desjardins and Chase Jeter — a choice which drew a few puzzled looks from the Arizona players.
The big number
4
Number of 3-pointers Nico Mannion sunk in the first half, the most he's made in a game all season. Mannion hit three 3-pointers in the games against Utah, Long Beach State and Omaha. He finished with 10 points and seven assists on a night when he was slowed by foul trouble.
The big(ger) number
10
Arizona State missed 10 first-half layups, a main reason why the Sun Devils trailed 43-30 at the break. ASU finished shooting 38.9% from the field, just slightly below Arizona's 40.4% clip.
He said it
“We knew we were going to kick their butts, so we were just trying to hang out in Phoenix and go to parties. It was funny, because they were insulted and we were like, ‘Ya’ll didn’t think you were gonna win, did you? The game is over, where’s the party at?’ … Playing ASU in our era was never really that big of a deal.
“We had the kind of recruits that were five-star recruits; they didn’t. They were definitely little brothers. Coach (Lute) Olson had more class and style than (Bill) Frieder. All of our recruits were bigger names than their recruits. We knew there was a rivalry, but we didn’t feel it, because we were a pretty arrogant bunch ourselves.
“We knew what that game meant in terms of bragging rights so we would always put our best foot forward.”
— Former Wildcat Corey Williams on the UA-ASU rivalry. Williams appeared on ESPN Tucson last week to talk about his experiences with the Sun Devils.
— Justin Spears and Alec White