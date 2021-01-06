Ira Lee says Wildcats' postseason ban hurts, but he's determined to make the best of it

All but one of Arizona’s 13 scholarship players signed up after the FBI and the NCAA started investigating the Wildcats, so they had reason to be aware that a postseason ban was at least a possibility.

But when Ira Lee committed to the Wildcats in October 2016 and signed a month later, there were no NCAA storm clouds. Just sunny skies.

Arizona was just a year removed from a second straight Elite Eight appearance. Lee was joining the third-ranked recruiting class along with No. 1 prospect Deandre Ayton and fellow four-star prospects Brandon Randolph, Emmanuel Akot and Alex Barcello. There was plenty of reason to think there might be more good times to come.

It didn’t really work out that way.

Over his first three seasons, Lee has only been able to play in one NCAA Tournament game, appearing for just a minute in UA’s first-round upset loss to Buffalo in 2017-18.

And after Arizona decided last week to self-impose a tournament ban this season, Lee won’t have a chance to play in another one unless he decides to return as a fifth-year senior (and the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process hearing panel does not hand UA another year or more).

That means just one minute of NCAA Tournament action in four years.