'It's beyond tragic:' Arizona's Jemarl Baker, Sean Miller react to Kobe Bryant's death

The basketball world is mourning the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.
Arizona coach Sean Miller, a Pennsylvania native, had a minor family connection to Bryant. His father, John Miller, coached Bryant, a product of Philadelphia's Lower Merion High School, during the Dapper Dan Roundball Classic. The a showcase featured the top high school basketball players in the country.
Miller said he was "shocked, just like everyone else in the world" when he heard the news.
"It's beyond disheartening, beyond tragic. First when you get the news, you just think how alive he is, how talented he is and you almost can't imagine he's no longer here," Miller said. "Then when you throw in his daughter who was on the plane and seven other people, it's beyond tragic. It ruins your entire day and spirit."
John Miller saw the potential in Bryant through his competitiveness and passion for the game, Sean Miller said.
"One of the characteristics that struck not just my dad, but anybody that dealt with him — even as a 17-year-old and senior in high school, he seemed to care more about the game than everybody else, and that's really true," Sean Miller said.
Added Miller: "To say we're all thinking about his wife and family would be a big understatement."
Arizona guard Jemarl Baker grew up in Menifee, California, and watched the Lakers whenever he had the chance.
Baker said Bryant was "my favorite player, my idol." Baker would try to replicate Bryant's moves and footwork by shooting socks into his hamper when watching him play on TV.
"He didn't inspire me to play basketball, but he inspired me to want to be great," Baker said. "Watching him has helped me get to where I am now. This definitely hurt me, for sure."
Baker and the Wildcats plan to honor Bryant this week by Kobe 5 Nike shoes. The team plays at Washington and at Washington State.
"We're just honoring him any way we can for sure," Baker said.
