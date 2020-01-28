'It's beyond tragic:' Arizona's Jemarl Baker, Sean Miller react to Kobe Bryant's death

John Miller saw the potential in Bryant through his competitiveness and passion for the game, Sean Miller said.

"One of the characteristics that struck not just my dad, but anybody that dealt with him — even as a 17-year-old and senior in high school, he seemed to care more about the game than everybody else, and that's really true," Sean Miller said.

Added Miller: "To say we're all thinking about his wife and family would be a big understatement."

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker grew up in Menifee, California, and watched the Lakers whenever he had the chance.

Baker said Bryant was "my favorite player, my idol." Baker would try to replicate Bryant's moves and footwork by shooting socks into his hamper when watching him play on TV.

"He didn't inspire me to play basketball, but he inspired me to want to be great," Baker said. "Watching him has helped me get to where I am now. This definitely hurt me, for sure."