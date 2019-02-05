Yahoo says Miller 'expected' to be subpoenaed

Yahoo Sports said Monday there's a "strong expectation" that UA coach Sean Miller will be subpoenaed during an upcoming trial related to the federal investigation into college basketball, and that the school will soon be facing uncomfortable questions about him.

In a lengthy story that summarized many of the UA-related aspects of the basketball investigation that have been reported, Yahoo also noted how the upcoming trial in April could have an impact on the Wildcats.

Ex-UA coach Book Richardson made a plea agreement rather than face trial in April, as have two other former assistant coaches, but Yahoo indicated that aspiring agent Christian Dawkins plans to go ahead with it in a case that could involve coaches.

“My obligation here is to defend my client,” Dawkins' attorney, Steve Haney, told Yahoo, “not protect coaches who violated NCAA rules.”

ESPN reported last October that phones registered to Miller and Dawkins were connected for five minutes or more on 13 occasions between May 3-July 2, 2017.

After ESPN reported in Feb. 2018 that Miller discussed a pay-for-play scheme, Miller stayed away from the Wildcats for five days but issued a strong denial upon his return. Miller said he "never (had) and never will" pay a recruit or their family for the player to come to Arizona.

Even if Miller isn't directly implicated, he will likely face NCAA scrutiny under Bylaw 11.1.1.1, which says coaches are responsible for the actions of their assistants "unless they can rebut the presumption of responsibility by proving they have fostered an atmosphere of compliance and actively monitored their direct and indirect reports."

Arizona is one of several schools expected to be investigated by the NCAA over allegations that have surfaced from the federal investigation and the Oct. 2018 trial involving Dawkins and two Adidas reps. All three were found guilty of fraud charges in the trial, while Dawkins also faces the April trial on charges of conspiracy and bribery.