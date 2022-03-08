‘It’s like one big party’: Wildcats fans excited to go back to Las Vegas, rave about this year’s team

“It’s pretty much a sea of red inside of the arena and out in the streets,” she said. “It’s like one big party that went from Tucson to Vegas.”

Gwozdz’s sister is unable to attend this year, so Gwozdz convinced her husband to go with her. She has admired the way the Wildcats have played this season and didn’t want to miss a chance to see them play in person again.

“I just love (Tommy Lloyd’s) positivity,” Gwozdz said. “He seems to really sincerely care about players and the basketball strategy, too.”

UA student works OT to pay for Vegas trip

UA junior Tyler Robertson has been to every Arizona home game this season.

He knew he wanted to attend the Pac-12 Tournament, too — no matter the cost. Robertson convinced his manager at The Seasons Apartments to let him work additional overtime leading up to break.

“I’d rather see them lose in person than see them win it all on TV,” Robertson said.

Robertson and 10-15 other ZonaZoo members will be at every game the Cats play in the tournament and hope to see them cutting down the nets Saturday.