'It takes time to get comfortable': Arizona Wildcat freshman Nico Mannion finding rhythm as postseason nears

“He’s stayed with it,” Miller said. “He practices hard. He’s learned the way to win in college basketball. He’s seen what it feels like to lose. He’s watched a lot of film.”

But Miller also suggested maybe there is a little more at play here. Mannion is not only an NBA prospect, but he’s also been expected to carry the Wildcats with leadership and clutch play as a true freshman, making him the target of frustrations at times during an uneven season in which Arizona is just 11-10 since it won the Wooden Legacy over Thanksgiving week.

“In fairness to him, it’s a world of expectations that that are almost impossible to meet,” Miller said. “If you look at the role that he has as a freshman, the amount of minutes that he’s played, and the games that he’s played really well in, he’s had a dynamic first year.

“We’re all holding him to this standard of excellence and in today’s world of college basketball, it just takes time. It takes time to get comfortable.”

For an example, Miller said it takes a while to get used to the sort of zone defense that Washington plays, with Arizona having turned the ball over four times in the first four minutes of their 75-72 win over the Huskies on Jan. 30 in Seattle.