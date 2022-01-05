'It was scary': Arizona coach Adia Barnes recalls how COVID-19 spread through program, household

“Everyone was on guard,” Barnes said. “I feel like after they got vaccines and got boosted, no one knew how it was spreading. It’s like uncharted territory. You don't know how stringent to be, because if I knew (the variant) was contagious as it is now, we probably would have all on my team been wearing masks in practice, like two weeks ago, but no one really knew, and it happened so fast. Now, of course, everyone has their guards up, but you don't feel like you need to until something like this happens. … But now it's a little bit different situation, but it's hard. You coach in games, you are talking to players sweating — you're just around your team, you're on buses or on planes. But I think once it goes through some of your team, it's hard not to hit 90% or 80, 70% of people, and that's just not how it is.