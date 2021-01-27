It'll be Big Boy Basketball — out of necessity — when Wildcats face starter-strapped Stanford on Thursday

Miller said Mathurin was attending all team events this week but not fully practicing. Miller said he might start Dalen Terry or somebody else instead of Mathurin but didn’t rule out keeping Mathurin as a starter if he recovers quickly.

“Right now, it makes no sense to put him out there (in practice) and make him go leading up to the game,” Miller said. “But things can transpire differently from one day to the next with an injury. I just don’t have the answers to those things.”

Without Mathurin, who missed the second half of UA’s 80-67 win over ASU on Monday, the Wildcats have just three players they normally count on for three perimeter positions: Terry plus guards James Akinjo and Terrell Brown, though Miller also played freshman forward Tibet Gorener briefly on Monday.

Miller said during his weekly news conference Wednesday that he could play Gorener or walk-on Matt Weyand if needed. He moved Tubelis briefly to small forward on Monday and could do it again on Thursday.

“But all of that isn’t something that’s going to make us be the best we can be,” Miller said. “It’s just a holding pattern. That would be the best that we can do in (Thursday’s) game based on everything that we’re going through right now.”