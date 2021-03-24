'It's always McDonald time': Arizona's All-American steps up as Cats advance to Sweet 16

BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales scored 11 first-half points, but then the UA defense locked down even more — holding her to five the rest of the way. Barnes credited McDonald, who she calls the best defensive player in the country, for shutting her down.

At the start of the third quarter, the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run and it looked like they would break it wide open. McDonald had a floater, and Baptiste scored inside.

Yet, it was Reese who carried them. She scored eight of Arizona’s 13 points over the first five minutes of the frame. She knocked down two three-pointers and scored on an inbound pass from McDonald. Arizona had a one-point lead, 36-35.

Arizona would only score one point the rest of the quarter. They didn’t hit a field goal for 5:37. BYU wasn’t much better not scoring for the last 3:29.

It was tied at 37 going into the last 10 minutes of the game.

Arizona went on another scoring slump at the end of the first half, missing nine field goals to go into halftime trailing 25-23.