'It's personal': Arizona wing Jade Loville is challenging herself to play better defense

Jade Loville will be the first to tell you that her game is a work in progress.

She works on it every single day — in and out of practice.

That’s part of what make her stand out besides her natural abilities, including that jump in her jump shot.

It’s her desire to keep improving. And not just her shot, although she spends plenty of hours perfecting that. It’s also her defense, something she has put a real emphasis on as a Wildcat.

The Star talked to Loville this week to learn more about one little thing she is doing better on defense that is making all the difference.

It’s not something that shows up in the stat sheet, but it’s something to watch closely when No. 19 Arizona hosts Washington at 7 p.m. Friday at McKale Center. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks with former Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne — Loville’s former coach — on the call.

“It’s just taking my matchup personal,” the fifth-year transfer wing said. “Anytime we have a matchup, it’s to shut them down and to give them a night of hell pretty much.”

What does that look like?

A: “When my player has the ball, it’s more, ‘OK, you’re not getting by me. You’re not going to shoot it in my face. I’m going to try to contain you as well as I can. If you dribble into the paint and kick it out, for that moment, I did my job. Now, let me help my teammate and get into help side and do that.’

Just taking it personal and going into it like, ‘OK, you’re not going to score on me and if you do, you’re not going to do it again.’ That helps with my defensive intensity. Obviously, on offense, the mentality is to get a bucket now. On defense, it’s to stop you and stop your teammates. ...

“ I’m going to try to hold you under your average and do anything that I need to do. Part of that is just adjusting. Let’s say you’re more so a driver and not a shooter and you’re a short closeout. OK, I’m going to short close out. But if you start getting hot and shooting in my face, now I need to full close out and knowing to adjust within the game is something that I’m focusing on — being more aware of who I’m guarding and what their tendencies are.

“That has helped me with not giving up straight-line drives, and that’s something that really bugs me. If you can go from A to B, straight-line drive, and I couldn’t keep you in front of me, then I’m not doing my job. Now it’s personal. Once that happens, OK, now it can’t happen again.”

How did your mindset change?

A: “I’m a competitor, and I watch all the broadcasts from Pac-12 Network and ESPN — wherever we play — and I hear, ‘Jade has the offense, time to get that defense up.’ I take that very personal, and now it’s competitive for me.

“ I’m very aware of what I need to work on, and I’m going to work on it because I’m very driven. I work very hard, and when you tell me something that I can’t do or that I need to work on, I’m going to do it. I have to prove it. I love that honesty that’s on the broadcast, because I do need to work on it and that’s totally fine. …

“(We) really focus on it in practice. We’re playing one-on-one every day. I’m in opportunities to really work on my defense with closeouts and all these other things. This is great for me, because it’s something that I need to show.

“So I’m just going into every day like, ‘OK, there are some growing pains. There are times where I’m getting beat in practice and getting exposed. I need to work on these things.’

“Sometimes you need to be exposed to in order to learn and to grow. Growing pains are our thing, and that’s OK. My coaches are great. They’re patient with me; they’re teaching me every day. That’s the part of my game that I’m very willing and open to accept and work on.

“As long as you’re willing to work on the things that you’re not so great at, I think your growth is limitless.”

What some of the things that Adia Barnes and Salvo Coppa are teaching you in practice to help you improve?

“We really break down our technique. (The coaches) explained to us, ‘OK, this isn’t going to be fun. It may seem a little elementary, but the technique is the foundation of everything.’

“When I was struggling with my shot, it was back to the basics with my form shooting. With defense, it’s how am I chopping my feet? Where on my feet am I balancing? On my heels? Am I on my toes? I think that has definitely helped with just staying light on my feet. Being able to really get my first slides to be not short but long enough to stop people in this direction — but also on balance to change direction if I need to.

“Working on that technique and knowing where my hands are, because we tend to get in foul trouble. Having active hands without fouling and all those technique things are what helps with our defensive closeouts and positioning. That has been huge for me.

“Then, just watching my own film and seeing, if I got beat, where were my feet? How did I close out? Did I close out top side? What did I give the (opponent)r? Was I slow on my closeout?

“Being aware of all those things. Really studying my own film has helped me to be aware of my tendencies and to learn from that.

“I watch my teammates because I am with them every day. I learn from Shana Pellington. I learn from Helena (Pueyo) — just to see how they’re able to pressure the ball full court. That’s something that I want to be able to do. I actually watch their technique, and I see how they move. That has helped me because those are the defenders that are hardest to score on in practice. … For Shaina to apply her quickness or her lateral quickness to her defense is an art form.

“I do have that lateral quickness that I haven’t used to my advantage as much. There’s just something with my technique that I need to fix.

“Then the physical part is the bridge that I’m connecting right now. With my size (5-11) and my athleticism, there’s no reason that I shouldn’t be locking (opponents) down.

“I’m definitely getting after it within these next couple of games. I can’t wait to just continue to grow and continue to watch the games and (hear the broadcasters) say, ‘Oh Jade really picked up her defense,’ because I’m very cognitive about it. I’m a competitor, like I said, and that’s definitely something I’m going to do.”