Jade Loville, a former Sun Devils standout now at Arizona, says she's ready to make big leap

Arizona's Jade Loville can’t go more than a few days without touching a basketball.

As a kid, Loville would watch her older brother Derek’s youth basketball practices and tried to do the same drills as the players.

“It’s always just been a passion of mine,” Loville said. “I think you have to live in the gym to be great, and that’s what I'm chasing right now.”

And it’s not just about putting the ball in the hoop — although she does that well. Loville, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, averaged 16.6 points per game last season — the second-best scoring average in the Pac-12. She shot 43% from the 3-point line.

ASU finished 12-14 last season.

Expectations are higher in Tucson, where Arizona — a team that made the 2021 national championship game and advanced to the second round of this spring's NCAA Tournament — is expected to be among the top teams in the Pac-12. Loville, at 5 feet 11 inches, brings a versatility to a Wildcats roster that includes All-Pac-12 forward Cate Reese, five-star recruit Maya Nnaji and the best freshman class in program history. Loville plays both guard and forward, and should be a natural fit in coach Adia Barnes' offense.

Arizona opens its season Nov. 10 against NAU.

“Being able to learn those different aspects of running like a pro and coming off different screens from different angles and seeing the offense, not just when I have the ball but off the ball, as well and moving off the ball – I think that will help me in my transition hopefully to the pros next year,” Loville said.

Loville, true to her reputation as a gym rat, spent her summer in Phoenix studying the UA system and improving certain aspects of her game. She ran through a lot of passing drills and worked on her defense — particularly pursuit.

"I got to play a lot of live basketball a lot of 5-on-5 this summer. I think just being able to read and react during a live hoop session — there's nothing better than to do that," she said. "That's definitely going to continue. I'm not going to slow that down and I'm just so excited to finally be here with the team and be able to get in the gym with my teammates as well.”

Some of those 5-on-5 games included UA teammate Madi Conner, who Loville calls "a knockdown bullseye shooter." Loville said they’ve built a strong chemistry that will be beneficial to both players.

“Just being able to drive and find her and know where she's at and know that her release is quick, she doesn't need much space, much time. I think she's definitely going to help me get a lot of assists this year,” Loville said with a laugh.

Arizona is Loville's third school. She started her career at Boise State before transferring to Arizona State. When she decided to leave the Sun Devils, Loville looked for coaches who would take her game to the next level and teammates that would work as hard as she does.

Loville knew Arizona was it right away. “It all clicked off one conversation," she said.

“Coach Adia is driven and she's passionate and I love that she played the game,” Loville said. “She played at the highest level professionally. She knows what it takes to get to that level and maintain that. I trust her full force with my game with my development on and off the court. I'm excited to be able to play under her this year."

Loville wants to pick up the best player and shut them down defensively. She also wants to grab more rebounds.

And, of course, she wants to continue to score.

Arizona fans remembered Loville for her the role she played in ASU's upset win over the eighth-ranked Wildcats on Feb 11. She scored 27 points. Just two days later, in Tucson, the Wildcats held her to eight points.

While it's unusual for a rival to switch colors, Loville said it's part of her life coming "full circle.""

“I think coming here last season was one of the biggest highlights of my career — just to play in front of that many fans. And now that they're cheering for me, it's going to be so much fun," she said. "I think about it before I go to sleep. I wake up and when I'm getting my shots up, like, ‘Wow! OK, I'm going to have so many people standing behind me.’ I definitely want to make the fans here proud. And I'm going to do what I need to do in order to make that happen.”

Rim shots

• Loville earned her undergraduate degree in communications and has started working on her masters in entrepreneurship. She is intent on using her platform in basketball to serve underprivileged kids.

“I think Tucson is just the best community to serve in,” Loville said. “(The community) gives back so much and as much as we feed into them as a team, I think they pour into us tenfold. It’s not just about going on the court and trying to make a lot of baskets, it’s about after the game and on those weekends where I can touch the community and really reach out. I think the support that we get just motivates me more to do that and to make that that positive impact on the community. I can't wait to get started in the aspect.”

• Loville’s dad, Derek, played in the NFL for 10 years and won three Super Bowl rings. An undrafted free agent, he still "made his dreams come true," Jade said.