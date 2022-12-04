Jade Loville lights it up from deep as No. 14 Wildcats beat Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE — Jade Loville made 10 of 13 shots, including a career-best six 3-pointers, and scored 27 points to lead No. 14 Arizona to a 77-60 win over New Mexico on Sunday.

Shaina Pellington added 19 points for the Wildcats (7-0), who had their lowest output of the year and won by less than 20 for only the second time this season.

Paula Reus scored 14 points for the Lobos (4-4).

New Mexico hit 7 of 12 shots, with a pair of 3s, to lead 16-15 after one quarter. But the Wildcats, who failed to make a 3-pointer in the first quarter, had two by Lauren Fields and one from Loville in the second and took a 41-30 lead at the half.

Arizona stretched the lead to 16 as Loville, a graduate senior who spent last season at rival Arizona State after starting at Boise State, went 3 of 3 from distance in the third quarter.

Defense was the difference as Arizona, which is home against Kansas on Thursday, forced 26 turnovers and turned those into 36 points while giving the ball away only 12 times.

Other games: ND dumps UConn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles had 21 points and eight rebounds for No. 7 Notre Dame, and UConn star Azzi Fudd was injured in a collision with a teammate as the Fighting Irish handed the third-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season, 74-60 on Sunday.

Fudd, who came in averaging 24.0 points per game, exited in the final minute of the first quarter following a collision with teammate Aaliyah Edwards. She returned midway through the second period to play four minutes, but sat the rest of the day, going scoreless on two shots over 13 minutes.

Maddy Westbeld added a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (7-1), which bounced back from a 74-72 loss to No. 20 Maryland three days earlier.

No. 2 Stanford 84, No. 23 Gonzaga 63: In Stanford, Calif., Cameron Brink had 14 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and Brooke Demetre made five 3s and scored 17 points, leading second-ranked Stanford. The Cardinal (10-1) have now won five straight games after falling to top-ranked South Carolina in overtime on Nov. 20.

No. 5 Indiana 65, Illinois 61: In Bloomington, Ind., Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 37 seconds left, and Indiana won its Big Ten opener. Indiana (9-0) had not trailed in the second half of any game this season before going back and forth in the closing minutes with Illinois (3-7).

No. 9 Virginia Tech 59, Tennessee 56: In Knoxville, Tenn., Kayana Traylor scored 18 points and No. 9 Virginia Tech held off Tennessee in a Jimmy V Women’s Classic matchup. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 26 points and 11 rebounds, but missed a pair of late shots that would've tied it.

No. 10 Iowa 102, Wisconsin 71: In Madison, Wis., Caitlin Clark scored 22 points, Monika Cziano added 18 and Iowa won in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams. Iowa (6-3) stopped a two-game skid and beat the Badgers (3-7) for the 26th straight time.

St. John's 66, No. 13 Creighton 62: In New York, Jayla Everett scored 20 points and St. John's remained unbeaten by handing Creighton its first loss. The Red Storm had a 47-32 lead in the middle of the third quarter before the Bluejays got it down to a one-possession deficit in the final 90 seconds.