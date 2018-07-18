Another Arizona Wildcat has signed to play basketball professionally overseas.
Guard JaLea Bennett inked a one-season contract to play for the GISA SV Halles Lions outside of Berlin.
Bennett is the fourth player from Adia Barnes’ Wildcats to turn pro in the past year. The 6-footer follows LaBrittney Jones, Dejza James and Malena Washington.
“I’m extremely happy for JaLea,” said Barnes, the UA’s coach and a onetime overseas player herself. “I think she has a chance to be a really good professional player. I don’t know too many people in the game who are more athletic that she is. Every year she continues to improve. For JaLea as she becomes a pro, it becomes a job, and she will immediately work on her game even more.
“Overseas, all you do is focus on basketball. Once you become a pro it’s your livelihood; it’s what you do for a living, and as you mature you just focus on basketball, you work harder. I am excited to see what the future holds for her career.”
Bennett finished her UA career as honorable mention All-Pac-12. She ranks 10th all-time in blocks (50) and games played (119). She averaged 13.9 points per game as a senior last season, up from 5.7 the previous year. She grabbed 122 rebounds over last season’s 70.
Bennett spent the last few months working with Barnes and UA assistant coach Salvo Coppa to prepare for a new style of play.
Bennett said she worked “mainly on footwork.”
“Their footwork is different and also working on different moves that are effective,” she said.
Bennett reached out to former Wildcat Alli Gloyd, who played overseas in Australia, Germany and Luxembourg. Gloyd advised Bennett not to negotiate directly with the coach, and urged her to ask for money and transportation once she arrives in Germany.
Mostly, Gloyd told Bennett to enjoy her time in a new country.
Bennett selected her German team in part because of the new coach José Araujo, who was with Portuguese club Coimbra last season.
“I had a really good conversation with him,” she said. “It’s my first year and he said he is happy to help me get used to things. We talked about what positions I’m comfortable playing and what he expects from me. So I am really looking forward to getting there.”
Bennett said she’s always wanted to go to Germany. She’s never been out of the United States before.
Bennett is due to report Aug. 5. This weekend, Bennett will be the guest of honor at a party thrown in her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
“I’m am very excited,” she said. “Not really nervous, but very excited.”