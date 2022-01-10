James Akinjo, other Arizona Wildcat transfers finding success elsewhere this season

Because Baylor lost four starters from their national championship team last season, including two guys now in the NBA, the Bears were widely expected to take a step backward this season.

Except Baylor just happened to pick up Arizona’s most productive player last season out of the transfer portal, helping them become an undefeated team that was ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday for the fifth straight week.

So, at this point in midseason, it won’t be a surprise if the Bears return to the Final Four with James Akinjo leading the way.

“I think it’s the culture,” Akinjo told NCAA.com last week about Baylor’s success. “We’re all bought into what we’re doing and there’s a winning mentality that’s around here. It’s how we go about our business.”

On the floor, though, it’s more than that. While Akinjo stepped into the void left by NBA-bound guards Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler, returning wings Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer have successfully moved from role players to go-to guys, taking more than half of their shots from 3-point range while Akinjo drives to the basket more often.