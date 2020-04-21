Jason Terry could bring Arizona Wildcats career full circle by joining Sean Miller's staff

Terry, 42, also happens to have his jersey hanging in the McKale Center rafters.

Terry earned that honor by being named the national player of the year in 1998-99 by Sports Illustrated, CBS and the Basketball Times, but Arizona did not honor him for 15 years after an NCAA investigation found Terry accepted $11,500 from agents while playing for the Wildcats as a senior.

The NCAA’s finding prompted Arizona to forfeit $45,363 in NCAA Tournament revenues while vacating its 1999 NCAA Tournament first-round loss to Oklahoma. In 2000, the school made an agreement with the then-Pac-10 Conference to ban Terry from the UA Sports Hall of Fame, with a provision that his jersey would not be retired.

But Terry eventually repaid the $45,363 in forfeited NCAA Tournament revenue and went on to graduate from UA in 2014. The school raised his framed jersey in McKale in 2015.

In 2018, in the wake of the federal investigation into college basketball and an ESPN report saying Miller discussed a $100,000 pay-for-play scheme, Terry emerged as a vocal critic of Miller’s program.